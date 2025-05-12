Catholic World News

Dublin archbishop reports record number of adult baptisms

May 12, 2025

» Continue to this story on Irish bishops' conference

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Dermot Farrell of Dublin has reported that his archdiocese “had the largest group ever seeking adult baptism” this year.

The report matches news from other dioceses around the world, showing a surge in converts during the Jubilee Year.

Archbishop Farrell added that the “new Irish”—that is, immigrants—made up a large proportion of the converts.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!