Action Alert!
For the latest on newly-elected Pope Leo XIV, click this announcement.
Catholic World News

Dublin archbishop reports record number of adult baptisms

May 12, 2025

» Continue to this story on Irish bishops' conference

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Dermot Farrell of Dublin has reported that his archdiocese “had the largest group ever seeking adult baptism” this year.

The report matches news from other dioceses around the world, showing a surge in converts during the Jubilee Year.

Archbishop Farrell added that the “new Irish”—that is, immigrants—made up a large proportion of the converts.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Tue13 May
Easter

Tuesday of the Fourth Week of Easter; Opt. Mem. of Our Lady of Fatima

Image for Tuesday of the Fourth Week of Easter; Opt. Mem. of Our Lady of Fatima

Today the Church celebrates an Optional Memorial of Our Lady of Fatima, which is a title of the Blessed Virgin Mary following apparitions to three shepherd children — Lucia, Jacinta and Francisco — in Portugal in 1917. The message of Fatima includes a call to conversion of heart, repentance from sin and a…

Learn more about this day.

May Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: