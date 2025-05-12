Catholic World News

Pope speaks with Zelensky

May 12, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XVI spoke with Ukrainin President Volodymyr Zelensky following his Sunday appeal for an end to the war in Ukraine.

While the Vatican did not disclose the contents of the conversation, Zelensky told reporters that he had expressed “Ukraine’s readiness for further negotiations in any format, including direct talks.” He also said that he had issued the Pope an invitation to visit Ukraine, saying that a papal visit “would bring real hope to all believers and to all our people.”

