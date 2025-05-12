Catholic World News

Prelate shares memories of future Pope’s ministry in Peru

May 12, 2025

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Giovanni Paccosi of San Miniato, Italy, recalled his two years of ministry in the Diocese of Chiclayo, Peru, when the future Pope Leo was bishop.

Paccosi, then the priest who oversaw the Communion and Liberation movement in Chicayo from 2014 to 2016, recalled that as Chiclayo swelled in population, Bishop Robert Prevost addressed poverty and other social problems and had a “missionary, dialoguing and welcoming ecclesial vision.”

“I was always amazed by the fact that he took seminarians to visit prisons, to do missions in the poorest areas of the diocese,” Bishop Paccosi continued. “He has always valued movements, religious congregations, new communities. He has always supported a united Church but, as Pope Francis said, with the features of a polyhedron.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!