Seals removed from the papal apartment of the Apostolic Palace

May 12, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Following Pope Leo’s first Regina Caeli address, seals were removed from the papal apartment of the Apostolic Palace.

After Pope Francis’s death on April 21, the papal apartment was sealed, as called for in the apostolic constitution Universi Dominici Gregis (n. 17).

