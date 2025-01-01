Catholic World News

CWN closed for feast of Mary, Mother of God

January 01, 2025

The offices of Catholic World News (CWN) are closed on January 1, so that our staff may celebrate the Solemnity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, the Mother of God.

Barring unexpected developments, no news stories will be posted on January 1. Regular CWN headline coverage will resume on Thursday, January 2.

 

