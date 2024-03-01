Catholic World News

Embrace vulnerability, identify with Christ, Pope says

March 01, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Speaking on March 1 to participants in a Vatican conference on welcoming those who are vulnerable, Pope Francis said that Christians should embrace their vulnerability, recognizing it as a means of identifying with the suffering Christ.

The Pope also pointed out that Jesus spent much of his public life with people who were sick and poor. He drew the lesson that the vulnerable should not be regarded as objects for a social program, but as active partners in the quest for holiness.

