Traditionalist fraternity encouraged by Pope at meeting

March 01, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Leaders of the traditionalist Priestly Fraternity of St. Peter (FSSP) met with Pope Francis on February 29, and reported that the Pontiff encouraged them in their commitment to the traditional Latin Mass.

Father Andrez Komorowski, the superior general of the FSSP, had requested the meeting, which took place two years after the Pope confirmed the traditionalist priests in their use of the ancient liturgy. The FSSP leaders said that the meeting allowed them to “share with [the Pope] the difficulties encountered” in the wake of Traditionis Custodes. “The Pope was very understanding,” a statement from the FSSP said.

The Pope encouraged the traditionalist group to “continue to build up ecclesial communion,” the statement added. He reportedly expressed his hope that FSSP priests would concelebrate the Novus Ordo liturgy with the bishops of their dioceses at the Chrism Mass.

