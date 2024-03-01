Catholic World News

March papal prayer intention: for martyrs of our time

March 01, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Pope’s March prayer intention, disseminated by the Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network (Apostleship of Prayer), is “we pray that those who risk their lives for the Gospel in various parts of the world inflame the Church with their courage and missionary enthusiasm.”

In a video for the prayer intention, Pope Francis said that the courage of Christian martyrs is a blessing for everyone.

