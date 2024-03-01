Catholic World News

French bishops ‘saddened’ by vote to include abortion in constitution

March 01, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Bishops’ Conference of France stated that it was “saddened to learn of” the French senate’s 264-50 vote to add a putative right to abortion to the nation’s constitution.

“Thinking of those who are considering abortion, especially women in distress, the [bishops’ conference] reiterates that abortion, which remains an attack on life in its beginning, cannot be seen solely from the perspective of women’s rights,” the bishops stated. “At a time when the widespread violence against women and children is being highlighted, the Constitution of our country would have been honored to inscribe in its heart the protection of women and children.”

The bishops pledged to be “attentive to respect for the freedom of choice of parents who decide, even in difficult situations, to keep their child, and for the freedom of conscience of doctors and all health care workers.”

The abortion amendment is expected to gain the necessary three-fifths majority in a joint session of parliament next week.

