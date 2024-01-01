Catholic World News

CWN closed for feast of Mary, Mother of God

January 01, 2024

The offices of Catholic World News (CWN) are closed on January 1, so that our staff may celebrate the feast of Mary, the Mother of God.

Barring unexpected developments, no news stories are posted on January 1. Regular CWN headline coverage resumes Tuesday, January 2.

