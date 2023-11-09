Catholic World News

Pope Francis appeals for ‘a just peace’ for nations at war

November 09, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “Let us not forget martyred Ukraine, and let us think of the Palestinian and Israeli peoples: may the Lord bring a just peace,” Pope Francis said on November 8.

Addressing pilgrims in St. Peter’s Square at the conclusion of his general audience, he continued, “There is so much suffering. Children are suffering; the sick are suffering, and many young people are dying. War is always a defeat. Let us not forget: War is always a defeat.”

