Catholic World News

Pope to ‘reactionary’ Americans: ‘Move on’

September 01, 2023

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis shrugged off angry American reactions to his complaints about a “reactionary attitude” in the US, as he spoke with reporters during his August 31 flight from Rome to Mongolia.



“Yes, the got mad,” the Pope said of conservative Catholics who protested his remarks. “But move on; move on.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!