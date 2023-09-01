Catholic World News

Pope arrives in Mongolia, speaks of ‘great culture’

September 01, 2023

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis said that Mongolia has “a small population of great culture,” as he met with reporters who accompanied him on his trip to the landlocked Asian country.



“Mongolia is understood with the senses,” the Pope said as his flight approached the country. “I dare say it will do us good perhaps to listen a little to Borodin’s music, which was able to express what this length and breadth of Mongolia means.”



Upon his arrival in Ulan Bator, the Pontiff was greeted by a woman in traditional dress who offered him a cup of aaruul, a Mongolian yogurt dish. After the brief welcoming ceremony, the Pope was scheduled to spend the first day of his visit resting after the long flight from Rome.



Despite its vast geographical size, Mongolia has only 3.5 million people, and the country’s Catholic population—under 1,500—is among the smallest in the world.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!