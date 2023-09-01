Catholic World News

Maryland parents go to court over LGBTQ+ books in schools

September 01, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: A group of Muslim, Jewish, and Christian parents in Maryland, in the words of their lawsuit, are seeking “the ability to opt their children out of reading and discussion of books with lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer characters because the books’ messages contradict their sincerely held religious beliefs about marriage, human sexuality, and gender.”



Montgomery County Public Schools policy does not allow parents to opt their children out of such instruction.

