The dictator’s playbook: why Ortega is attacking the Jesuits in Nicaragua

September 01, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Father Bill McCormick, SJ, a professor at St. Louis University, writes that the Ortega regime shut down the Jesuit university and seized the Jesuit residence in Nicaragua because the Jesuits there offered “spaces for political dissent.”

