Catholic World News

CWN closed for the Assumption

August 15, 2023

The offices of Catholic World News are closed on Tuesday, August 15, so that our staff can celebrate the feast of the Assumption. Barring unexpected developments, no CWN headline stories will be posted today. Regular CWN coverage will resume on Wednesday, August 16.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!