As World Youth Day looms, media focus on abuse charges in Portugal

August 01, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: In a preview of World Youth Day and the Pope’s visit to Portugal, a Reuters report calls attention to the recent report on clerical abuse in that country, and pronounces that “the shadow of the Church’s sexual abuse scandal will haunt the background as a reminder of how much work it still has to do to put the scandal behind it.”

