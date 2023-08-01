Catholic World News

Israeli extremists attempt to storm Catholic church and monastery in northern Israel

August 01, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: In response to repeated attacks, an iron gate is being installed around the Melkite Catholic church and monastery of St. Elias in Haifa, Israel’s third-largest city.

