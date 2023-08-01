Catholic World News

Many African leaders lack fear of God, desire to serve, Nigerian prelate preaches

August 01, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Ignatius Kaigama of Abuja (Nigeria)—the capital city of Africa’s most populous nation—preached that “God gave him [Solomon] a mind capable of noticing what others overlook, a heart that truly identifies with his people, to act compassionately, and to be sensitive to people’s needs and potentials.”



“These qualities are deficient in many African leaders because they are driven not by the desire to serve their people with the fear of God as Solomon did,” Archbishop Kaigama added in his July 30 homily.

