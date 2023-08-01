Catholic World News

Mexican bishops submit ‘Indigenous liturgical adaptations’ to the Vatican for approval

August 01, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: With the approval of 103 out of 105 voting bishops, the Mexican bishops’ conference has requested approval for “indigenous liturgical adaptations,” including ritual dance, a greater lay role in incensing, and the appointment of a “senior layperson” to lead prayers.

