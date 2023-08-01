Catholic World News

Extremists are destroying Indian Christians’ homes and shattering their lives

August 01, 2023

» Continue to this story on Christianity Today

CWN Editor's Note: This article offers an overview of the persecution of Christians in India in recent decades, as well as more recent violence in Manipur (map).



India (map), now the world’s most populous nation, is 72% Hindu, 15% Muslim, 5% Christian, 4% ethnic religionist, and 2% Sikh.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!