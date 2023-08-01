Catholic World News

Renewed papal prayers for victims of Beirut port explosion

August 01, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Three years after the Beirut explosion—which displaced 300,000 people and caused $15 billion in property damage—Pope Francis renewed his “prayer for the victims and their families, who are seeking truth and justice.”



“I hope that Lebanon’s complex crisis may find a solution worthy of the history and values of that people,” the Pope added, referring to the political crisis there.

