Vatican Secretary of State renews appeal for Father Paolo Dall’Oglio

August 01, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Holy See’s Secretary of State, celebrated Mass at Sant’Ignazio in Rome on July 29 and appealed for renewed efforts to find Father Paolo Dall’Oglio, an Italian Jesuit.



Father Dall’Oglio, the subject of a recent Al Jazeera profile, was the superior of a monastery in Syria. He was last seen on July 29, 2013, as he set out to negotiate for the release of two kidnapped Orthodox bishops.

