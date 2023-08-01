Catholic World News

Pope Francis entrusts World Youth Day pilgrims, Portugal visit to Our Lady

August 01, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: As is customary before his travels, Pope Francis visited the Papal Basilica of Saint Mary Major on July 31 to entrust his apostolic journey to Portugal to the Blessed Virgin Mary’s intercession.



Earlier, during his July 30 Angelus address, Pope Francis said, “I ask you to accompany me with prayer in my journey to Portugal, which will begin next Wednesday, on the occasion of World Youth Day.”



“A great many young people, from all continents, will experience the joy of the encounter with God and with their brothers and sisters, guided by the Virgin Mary, who after the Annunciation ‘arose and went with haste’” (Lk 1:39), the Pope added. “I entrust the World Youth Day pilgrims and all young people of the world to her, shining star of the Christian path.”

