Prelate weighs in on US policy toward Colombia

August 01, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Emphasizing the importance of involving Colombia’s bishops, the chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on International Justice and Peace wrote a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken offering suggestions on how the United States can promote peace in Colombia.



Over 175,000 civilians have lost their lives in the Colombian conflict, which began in 1964. The National Liberation Army (ELN), a Marxist-Leninist group, was not a party to the 2016 peace agreement between the Colombian government and the main rebel group, the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC). Bishop David Malloy’ of Rockford (IL) referred to both groups in his letter, dated July 24 and released on July 31.

