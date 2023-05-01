Catholic World News

Catholic health-share ministry failing regulatory tests

May 01, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Solidarity HealthShare, a Catholic health-sharing group, has failed to meet federal regulatory requirements, The Pillar reports.



Solidarity HealthShare—a group whose members pay each others’ medical bills, as an alternative to conventional health-insurance plans—has come under scrutiny because members have reported their bills are not paid. The group has not published audited financial reports, which are required by federal regulations.

