Traditionalists report signs of FBI surveillance

May 01, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Parishioners from a traditionalist parish in Virginia have reported that they saw signs of surveillance, after the disclosure of an FBI memo recommending infiltration of “radical traditionalist Catholic” communities.



Two parishioners at Sacred Heart of Mary Chapel in Linden, Virginia—which is administered by the Society of St. Pius X, a group whose status is irregular—said that they saw vehicles driving through the church’s parking lot, appearing to take down license-plate numbers.



The FBI denied the report, saying: “The Washington field office is not aware of that activity.”

