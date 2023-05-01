Catholic World News

Retired French archbishop has been restricted

May 01, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Maurice Gardes, who retired from his post at the Auch archdiocese in 2020 at the age of 75, has been barred from public ministry because of abuse charges.



Three French prelates—including Archbishop Bertrand Lacome, the current Archbishop of Auch—disclosed that Archbishop Gardes had been credibly accused by a female religious of “moral and sexual harassment, spiritual abuse, and sexual assault.” He has been instructed to live a quiet life of prayer, and barred from visiting the Auch archdiocese.

