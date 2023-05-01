Catholic World News

North Dakota enacts law that bans most abortions

May 01, 2023

Following votes of 76-14 in the state house and 42-5 in the state senate, Gov. Doug Burgum of North Dakota signed legislation that bans most abortions in the state.

The legislation follows a March state supreme court decision that halted enforcement of an earlier pro-life law. The new law is presumably designed to meet the court’s objections.

