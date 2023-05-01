Catholic World News

Citing abortion, USCCB pro-life chairman welcomes Senate’s failure to advance Equal Rights Amendment

May 01, 2023

In a 51-47 procedural vote, the US Senate declined to rescind the 1982 deadline for ratifying the Equal Rights Amendment to the US Constitution.

“The Catholic faith teaches that women and men are created with equal dignity, and we support that being reflected in law,” said Bishop Michael Burbidge of Arlington (VA), chairman of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on Pro-Life Activities. “The proposed ‘Equal Rights Amendment,’ however, would likely create a sweeping new nationwide right to abortion at any stage, at taxpayer expense, and eliminate even modest protections for women’s health and the lives of preborn children.”

Bishop Burbidge added:

It could also pose grave problems for women’s privacy and athletic and other opportunities, and negatively impact religious freedom. I am grateful that the Senate did not advance this proposal that in fact expired decades ago, and I hope that Congress will focus on meaningful support for women and families in need.

In February, the chairmen of four committees of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops warned of the “far-reaching consequences that will arise from the proposed Equal Rights Amendment” in the areas of abortion, sexual orientation, and gender identity.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!