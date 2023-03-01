Catholic World News

In new book preface, Pope notes riches of Eastern tradition

March 01, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: In a preface to a new book by the Korean Cardinal Lazzaro You Heung-Sik, the prefect of the Dicastery for the Clergy, Pope Francis says that he welcomes a book “that intends to give voice to the Church of the East.”



“The Church, in its theological and liturgical tradition has always turned to the East, and invites us to look there,” the Pontiff writes, “because from the East rises the light, the sun of justice, the shining star that is Christ.”

