Virginia Catholic college to drop religion programs

March 01, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Marymount University in Virginia is planning to drop programs that show a “lack of potential for growth,” including the programs in theology and religious studies.



Administrators at the Catholic school explained that few students were enrolled in the programs scheduled for elimination.

