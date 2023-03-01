Catholic World News

Court suggests military regime involved in Argentine bishop’s death in 1977

March 01, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: A federal court in Argentina has re-opened the investigation into the death of Bishop Carlos Horacio Ponce de Leon, who died in July 1977.



The bishop’s death had been classified as a traffic accident. But the Federal Court of Appeal pointed to evidence that he might have been the target of the country’s military junta. “It has been proven that Bishop Ponce de León was the subject of intelligence operations, surveillance and threats by the repressive organs of the civil-military dictatorship that ruled the country,” the court found.

