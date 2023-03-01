Catholic World News

Deadly shooting at Atlanta Catholic campus ministry

March 01, 2023

» Continue to this story on Atlanta Journal-Constitution

CWN Editor's Note: A 20-year-old student was found shot to death in the parking lot of Lyke House, the Catholic campus ministry that serves the African-American colleges of the Atlanta University Center.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!