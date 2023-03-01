Catholic World News

Oklahoma governor, attorney general at odds over proposed Catholic charter school

March 01, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of Oklahoma City and the Diocese of Tulsa have filed an application to found a Catholic virtual charter school. The application breaks new ground, as charter schools are public schools governed by independent boards.

