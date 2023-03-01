Catholic World News

Bishops in Nigeria call for calm as electoral body declares president-elect

March 01, 2023

» Continue to this story on ACI Africa

CWN Editor's Note: The ruling party’s candidate, Bola Tinubu, has been declared winner of the presidential election in Africa’s most populous nations. Opposing parties claimed the election was rigged.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!