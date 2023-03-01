Catholic World News

Ancient Antioch one of the cities most devastated by earthquakes

March 01, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Turkey–Syria earthquake and its aftershocks have devastated Antakya, Turkey—formerly Antioch, so significant in early Christian history. According to one report, 3,100 buildings were destroyed there.

