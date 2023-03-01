Catholic World News

Prosecutors challenge medical report finding McCarrick not competent to stand trial

March 01, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Lawyers for Theodore McCarrick have asked a Massachusetts court to dismiss sexual-assault charges against the disgraced former prelate, saying that at the age of 92, his mental condition has deteriorated so that he is no longer competent to stand trial.

