In new interview, Pope weighs in on Vatican II, synodality, war, economy

March 01, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: In December, Pope Francis granted an interview to Tertio, a Belgian Catholic publication; the interview was published on February 28.



Vatican News has published extensive excerpts of the interview in English. Tertio published the full text in Dutch; L’Osservatore Romano, in Italian.

