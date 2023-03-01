Catholic World News

The world is marching backward on human rights, Vatican newspaper warns

March 01, 2023

In an unsigned front-page editorial in its February 28 edition, the Vatican newspaper lamented a “march backwards of human rights.”

Citing a recent speech by UN Secretary-General António Guterres, the writer of the editorial decried

“continued violations of women’s rights in Iran, whose freedom of thought, speech, and education is continually suffocated, even in bloodshed”

“the abuses of children’s rights in Ukraine, whose future has been stripped away by a violent and cruel war”

“indifference towards the rights of migrants who seek a better world and find, instead, death at sea. In their case, as often repeated by Pope Francis, the ‘right not to have to migrate’ is also violated, that is, to have in their homeland conditions of peace and social and economic security”

The editorial cited with approval Guterres’s words deploring “anti-Semitism, anti-Muslim bigotry, the persecution of Christians, racism” and “gender-based ... violence.” The editorial writer declined to comment on the UN Secretary-General’s view of abortion as a human right: Guterres stated that “women’s sexual and reproductive rights are denied.”

