Catholic World News

Federal judge says constitutional right to abortion may still exist, despite Dobbs

February 09, 2023

» Continue to this story on Politico

CWN Editor's Note: In Dobbs v. Jackson decision (CWN coverage), the US Supreme Court ruled that “the Constitution does not prohibit the citizens of each State from regulating or prohibiting abortion.”



Nonetheless, in a DC case, federal district Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly, first appointed to the bench by President Reagan, suggested that the 13th Amendment to the Constitution, enacted in 1865 to ban slavery, may also have conferred a constitutional right to end the lives of unborn children.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!