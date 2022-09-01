Catholic World News

‘Our joy is stolen’: slain priest’s bishop calls for change in Nigeria

September 01, 2022

» Continue to this story on Pillar

CWN Editor's Note: “For more than five years now, we have witnessed a deliberate and calculated attempt at wiping out and displacing major indigenous ethnic groups in the northern part of Nigeria,” said Bishop Julius Yakubu Kundi of Kafanchan, in Kaduna State (map).



“Thousands of our innocent people, in several states but especially in southern Kaduna, are being massacred without any provocation by the well-known Fulani terrorists, under the watch of a democratically elected government,” he added.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!