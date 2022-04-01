Catholic World News

Vatican changes ‘extraordinary form’ terminology in new apostolic constitution

April 01, 2022

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: On March 31, the Vatican press office published a revised Italian version of the apostolic constitution Praedicate Evangelium on the Roman Curia and its service to the Church and to the world.



The original version, posted on March 19, stated that the Dicastery for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments “deals with the regulation and discipline of the Sacred Liturgy as regards the extraordinary form of the Roman Rite.” The revised version states that “the Dicastery deals with the regulation and discipline of the sacred liturgy with regard to the use — granted according to established norms — of the liturgical books prior to the reform of Vatican Council II.”



The Vatican has yet to publish versions of the apostolic constitution in other languages.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!