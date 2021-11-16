Catholic World News

Pope to poor: Your place is not at the door of churches, but in the heart of the Church

November 16, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: On November 14, the World Day of the Poor, Pope Francis sent a Spanish-language video message to the Fratello association, which hosted an online prayer event.



“Your place is not at the door of the churches, but at the heart of the Church,” the Pope said in his message. “I ask your forgiveness in the name of all Christians who have hurt, ignored and humiliated you.”



On November 14, Pope Francis also celebrated Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica and delivered an Angelus address.

