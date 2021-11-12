Catholic World News

Ohio priest sentenced to life in prison

November 12, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Father Robert McWilliams, 41, has been sentenced to life in prison for sexually exploiting boys in Confession and collecting a large cache of child pornography. He was ordained a priest of the Diocese of Cleveland in 2017.

