Catholic World News

EU bishops call for ‘practical solidarity’ with migrants on Poland-Belarus border

November 12, 2021

» Continue to this story on COMECE

CWN Editor's Note: The crisis on the border of Poland and Belarus, with the Belarusian military encouraging migrants to enter into Poland illegally, has captured the attention of Europe. The EU and Germany have condemned the Belarusian regime’s actions.



Calling for solidarity with the migrants, Poland’s bishops have announced a special collection. The Church in Belarus said in a statement, “At a time when a real humanitarian crisis is unfolding on the borders of our country, let us cover with prayer the people who belong to the most vulnerable group: migrants and refugees.” In their November 11 statement, the bishops of the EU echoed these sentiments.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!