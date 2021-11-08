Catholic World News

Pope meets with top Vatican officials

November 08, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met on November 8 with the leaders of the Roman Curia. The Vatican did not disclose the subjects discussed at the meeting.

