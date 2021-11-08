Catholic World News

French bishops pray for forgiveness, speak of ‘institutional responsibility’ for abuse

November 08, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Meeting in Lourdes, French bishops “prayed on their knees in a penitential gesture to ask God for forgiveness for sexual abuse in the Catholic Church,” the report begins.



Archbishop Éric de Moulins-Beaufort of Reims said that the Church bore “institutional responsibility” for allowing the abuse of minors to become systemic. Pope Francis had sent a message to the bishops encouraging them to support and console abuse victims.

