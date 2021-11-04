Catholic World News

‘Many people were killed’: missionary offers eyewitness account of war-torn Tigray

November 04, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Ethiopian and Eritrean troops are fighting against the regional government and local rebels in the Tigray War, which began in November 2020.



The conflict has been marked by extreme brutality, and the government has declared a state of emergency as rebels advance on Ethiopia’s capital.

