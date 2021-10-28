Catholic World News

Divest from fossil fuels, Vatican official advises

October 28, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Last year we announced the Laudato Si’ Action Platform,” Salesian Father Joshtrom Kureethadam, coordinator of Ecology and Creation at the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development, said during a video conference. “Among the Laudato Si’ goals there’s ecological economics and it mentioned the need to divest. So the Vatican is supporting this journey.”

